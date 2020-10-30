Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 362 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,514. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

