Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $139,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 66.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 698,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,611,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

