Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,176 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 282,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,570,598. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

