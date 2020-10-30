Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 477 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.33. 30,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

