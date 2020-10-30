Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 74,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,179. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

