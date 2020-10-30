Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,996. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

