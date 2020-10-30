AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

NYSE T opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

