Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 6.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.93.

FB stock traded down $18.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.27. 1,163,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.88 and its 200 day moving average is $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

