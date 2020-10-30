Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 531 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 6.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.05. 380,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,560,352. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $845.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

