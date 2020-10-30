Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.24. 12,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,995. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $268.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

