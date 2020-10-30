Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.7% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

