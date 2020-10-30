Automatic Data Processing to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.38.

ADP traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.