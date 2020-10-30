Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.73.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

