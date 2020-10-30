AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,731. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $510.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in AxoGen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.