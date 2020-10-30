AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

AXGN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,731. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $510.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in AxoGen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Analyst Recommendations for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

