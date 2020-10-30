BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce sales of $110.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $110.70 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $439.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.50 million to $440.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $433.70 million, with estimates ranging from $428.70 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BancFirst by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BancFirst by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

