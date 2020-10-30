Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $500.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.41. Bank First has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $71.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

