Bank of America Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,076 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

