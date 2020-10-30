Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.85. 6,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,738. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $386,987 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 184.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,344 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.