Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. 296,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,921,522. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

