Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $592.78 and last traded at $582.00, with a volume of 4366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $568.03.

The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,342,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.34.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

