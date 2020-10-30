Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BLKB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

