Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $115.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.88. 4,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.