Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $115.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.
Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.88. 4,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
