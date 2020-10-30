Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. 6,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $964.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

