Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.90 Million

Brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $405.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the lowest is $392.40 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $524.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $371.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

