Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 1,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,179. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

