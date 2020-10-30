Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.41% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

