Carvana’s (CVNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.48.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.37. The company had a trading volume of 168,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,026. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $242.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average of $147.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 114.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,325 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.