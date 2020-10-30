Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CVAT traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,330. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement.

