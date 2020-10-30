Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CVAT traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,330. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
