Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of CBMG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

