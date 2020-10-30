Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.52. 159,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.