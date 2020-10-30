Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 37,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,070. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

