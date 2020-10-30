CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CIT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 22,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

