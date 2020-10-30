Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,235.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Clorox by 24.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 258,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $209.58. 64,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,626. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average of $212.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

