Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI remained flat at $$10.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,897. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

