Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of CL traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

