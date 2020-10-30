Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 27th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Comcast has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 400,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

