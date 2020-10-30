Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 27th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.
Comcast has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 400,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.
In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
