Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $42.15. 691,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

