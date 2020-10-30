CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CorVel stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.43. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. CorVel has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,727,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,395,265.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $132,901.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,990.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,149 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,551. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CorVel by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

