CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.46.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded down $17.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $811.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $839.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

