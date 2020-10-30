Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 3rd Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $362.91 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

