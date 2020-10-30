Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,669. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.28 and a 200-day moving average of $328.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

