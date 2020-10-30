Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.26. 40,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.