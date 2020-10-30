Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.08. 56,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,669. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

