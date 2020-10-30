Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $17.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,968. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,102,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $276,684.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $512,609.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,455 shares of company stock worth $46,441,133 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

