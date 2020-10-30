Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CACC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.86.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $28.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.20 and a quick ratio of 21.20. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.04. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 40.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after acquiring an additional 353,091 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.6% in the second quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 183,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,679,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.8% during the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 161,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,787,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

