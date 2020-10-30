Cutler Group LP Has $317,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cutler Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,565. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.