Cutler Group LP Has $41,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000.

In related news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,548.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,405. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

