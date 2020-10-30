CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 100,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

