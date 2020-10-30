CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,712. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

