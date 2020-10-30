Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $240.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

